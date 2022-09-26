NASA rolls back Artemis rocket as Hurricane Ian approaches2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 10:43 PM IST
This means that the launch will likely come in late October or mid-November, according to a schedule from the US space agency.
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, NASA has planned to return its Artemis rocket and spacecraft to its primary hangar. This further delays the chances of their launch in the next several days.