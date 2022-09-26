NASA rolls back Artemis rocket as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASA had completed a key fueling test on Sept. 21 of its Space Launch System rocket, the massive vehicle that will send an uncrewed capsule around the moon. The fueling test was meant to determine if NASA had successfully fixed a leak that stymied an attempt to launch the rocket on Sept. 3. NASA said that the test met all its objectives, despite leaks and technical issues that occurred.

