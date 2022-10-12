Home / News / World /  NASA sets date for Artemis 1 mission

NASA is targeting the next launch attempt for Artemis 1 million on November 14. Artemis is the name of NASA's program to return astronauts to the Moon. This Moon mission by the US is the first one in five decades since Apollo 11 in 1969.

Although it did not give a specific date for the much-delayed Artemis 1 mission, the US's top space agency previously stated that it would aim to launch its Moon rocket in November. After Hurricane Ian badly damaged Florida, the Artemis 1 mission has experienced its most recent deferral. The launch was planned to take place between November 12-27.

Also Read: NASA's Moon mission: All you need to know

The SLS rocket, the most potent NASA has ever created, had to be returned to its storage hangar at the Kennedy Space Center in order to safeguard it from Hurricane Ian. The space agency spoke about how Hurricane Ian affected Artemis-1, saying that there was no damage to the flight hardware and that the facilities were in good shape overall with only little water incursion found in a few areas.

NASA attempted to launch the unmanned Artemis 1 mission in late August and early September, but both attempts failed owing to technical difficulties and had to be aborted. The Apollo program's final journey to the Moon was 50 years ago with Artemis 1, the centrepiece programme of NASA.

Also Read: This is how Mars looks: NASA James Webb Space Telescope images are here

In late September, a NASA official said it would be "difficult" for NASA to attempt another Moon rocket launch in October; a launch in November was more likely.

The 320-foot-tall rocket must be raised, transported to the launch pad, and then prepared for departure. As a result of the latest setback, the launch of the much-anticipated Artemis 1 mission was expected to be significantly delayed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
NASA's DART spaceship struck the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos, in a historic test of humanity's ability to prevent a cosmic object devastating life on Earth. (AFP)

NASA says DART mission succeeded in changing the path of asteroid in space

2 min read . 06:03 AM IST
This picture provided by NASA on October 11, 2022 shows asteroid moonlet Dimorphos as seen by the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft 11 seconds before impact. - DART�s onboard DRACO imager captured this image from a distance of 42 miles (68 kilometers). (AFP)

‘NASA is defender of Earth’: Agency discusses world’s 1st Planetary Defense test

2 min read . 12:15 AM IST
AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine suffers a setback in nasal spray trial. (Reuters)

Major setback, AstraZeneca's nasal spray Covid vaccine fails in early trial

2 min read . 11 Oct 2022
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout