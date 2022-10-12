NASA is targeting the next launch attempt for Artemis 1 million on November 14. Artemis is the name of NASA's program to return astronauts to the Moon. This Moon mission by the US is the first one in five decades since Apollo 11 in 1969.

Although it did not give a specific date for the much-delayed Artemis 1 mission, the US's top space agency previously stated that it would aim to launch its Moon rocket in November. After Hurricane Ian badly damaged Florida, the Artemis 1 mission has experienced its most recent deferral. The launch was planned to take place between November 12-27.

The SLS rocket, the most potent NASA has ever created, had to be returned to its storage hangar at the Kennedy Space Center in order to safeguard it from Hurricane Ian. The space agency spoke about how Hurricane Ian affected Artemis-1, saying that there was no damage to the flight hardware and that the facilities were in good shape overall with only little water incursion found in a few areas.

NASA attempted to launch the unmanned Artemis 1 mission in late August and early September, but both attempts failed owing to technical difficulties and had to be aborted. The Apollo program's final journey to the Moon was 50 years ago with Artemis 1, the centrepiece programme of NASA.

In late September, a NASA official said it would be "difficult" for NASA to attempt another Moon rocket launch in October; a launch in November was more likely.

The 320-foot-tall rocket must be raised, transported to the launch pad, and then prepared for departure. As a result of the latest setback, the launch of the much-anticipated Artemis 1 mission was expected to be significantly delayed.