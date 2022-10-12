NASA sets date for Artemis 1 mission2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 09:11 PM IST
NASA attempted to launch the unmanned Artemis 1 mission in late August and early September.
NASA is targeting the next launch attempt for Artemis 1 million on November 14. Artemis is the name of NASA's program to return astronauts to the Moon. This Moon mission by the US is the first one in five decades since Apollo 11 in 1969.