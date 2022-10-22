NASA shares breathtaking image of Supernova remains2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 07:14 PM IST
- The image shows the remains of a supernova which is around 9,000 light-year from Earth, in three bands of X-ray light
Space agency NASA shared image of a supernova captured by the Chandra X-ray Observatory telescope. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared the picture on its social media profile which shows the rotating neutron stars, ever detected in 2016. It exhibits properties of a highly magnetized neutron star or magnetar, yet its deduced spin period is thousands of times longer than any pulsar ever observed, said NASA in a press release.