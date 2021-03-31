NASA shares nighttime images of traffic jam in Suez canal

The series of nighttime images, all acquired with the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite, offers another view of ships waiting in the Gulf of Suez. The VIIRS “day-night band" detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to enhance dim signals such as moonlight, gas flares, and the lights on ships. The left image shows typical ship traffic in the Gulf of Suez on February 1, 2021. By March 27, the line of waiting ships stretched 72 kilometers (45 miles). Two days later, ships waited as far as 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the canal entry. According to agencies, 184 vessels were still waiting to get through on March 30.

