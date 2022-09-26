NASA spacecraft will clash with asteroid as big as football stadium: How to watch2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 08:52 AM IST
With the clash, NASA will demonstrate its capability to defend Earth from deadly asteroids in the future.
In order to demonstrate NASA's capability to defend Earth from deadly asteroids in the future, a robotic NASA spacecraft is scheduled to ram an asteroid in outer space on September 26 at a speed of 25,500 kilometres per hour.