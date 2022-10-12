NASA study finds shallow lakes containing water on Jupiter's moon. Read here

"We demonstrated that plumes or cryolava flows could mean there are shallow liquid reservoirs below, which Europa Clipper would be able to detect. Our results give new insights into how deep the water might be that’s driving surface activity, including plumes. And the water should be shallow enough that it can be detected by multiple Europa Clipper instruments," Elodie Lesage, Europa scientist, said in a statement.

