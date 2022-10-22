NASA to go for ‘alien’ hunt. All you need to know

NASA to go for ‘alien’ hunt. All you need to know2 min read . 07:05 PM IST
NASA has created a 16-member team that will study unidentified aerial phenomena
The mystery around aliens and unidentified flying objects (UFOs) has always evoked us. All our life we have heard and read about people sighting saucer-shaped objects, but there was never an authentic source to confirm them.
To address that, NASA has created a 16-member team that will try to find the answers.
Announcing the news, Nasa took to Twitter, writing, “We’ve selected 16 individuals to participate in an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), or observations in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena. The nine-month study will begin on Oct. 24
The space agency said in a release, The independent study team will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs for NASA and other organizations. To do this, the team will identify how data gathered by civilian government entities, commercial data, and data from other sources can potentially be analyzed to shed light on UAPs. It will then recommend a roadmap for potential UAP data analysis by the agency going forward.
The study will focus solely on unclassified data. A full report containing the team’s findings will be released to the public in mid-2023.
“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable."
Unidentified aerial phenomena are of interest for both national security and air safety and the study aligns with one of NASA’s goals to ensure the safety of aircraft. Without access to an extensive set of data, it is nearly impossible to verify or explain any observation, thus the focus of the study is to inform NASA what possible data could be collected in the future to scientifically discern the nature of UAP.
