NASA to launch ‘Mars mission' on Blue Origin's New Glenn
According to Blue Origin, ESCAPADE is a twin-spacecraft Class D mission that will study solar wind energy transfer through Mars’ unique hybrid magnetosphere.
The American space agency, NASA has awarded the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) contract to Blue Origin’s New Glenn, an American privately funded aerospace manufacturer, and sub-orbital spaceflight services company.
