NASA to release never-seen-before image of the universe2 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 03:22 PM IST
On July 12, at 8 PM (India time), NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland will host a live broadcast of the photos.
Scientists are soon going to publish an image of the universe that has never been seen before, displaying some of the universe's oldest stars and galaxies.