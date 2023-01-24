NASA to test nuclear-powered rocket by 2027 that will make space travel faster1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:47 PM IST
NASA will partner with the U.S. military's research and development agency, DARPA, to develop a nuclear thermal propulsion engine
In a first, the United States has announced that it will test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027. The programme is part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said Tuesday.
