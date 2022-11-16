NASA's Artemis I on track for voyage around moon, 50 years after Apollo2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 09:32 PM IST
- The liftoff marked the start of NASA’s Artemis lunar-exploration program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister
US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s much anticipated and highly delayed rocketship blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard on Wednesday. The next generation capsule set off on a crewless voyage around the moon taking US a step closer to putting astronauts on the lunar surface, fifty years after Apollo mission.