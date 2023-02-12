NASA’s Curiosity Rover finds ‘surprise evidence’ of presence of water on Mars
- This is the best evidence of water and waves that we’ve seen in the entire mission: NASA
Water on neighbour planet Mars is no ‘alien’ concept. However, NASA's curiosity Rover has now found a surprise evidence of the watery past for the red planet. In a recent statement, NASA has shared images captured by the Curiosity Rover roaming Mars. The images are of ripple marks on the beds of ancient lakes, the statement claims.
