Water on neighbour planet Mars is no ‘alien’ concept. However, NASA's curiosity Rover has now found a surprise evidence of the watery past for the red planet. In a recent statement, NASA has shared images captured by the Curiosity Rover roaming Mars. The images are of ripple marks on the beds of ancient lakes, the statement claims.

“This is the best evidence of water and waves that we’ve seen in the entire mission," said Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. “We climbed through thousands of feet of lake deposits and never saw evidence like this – and now we found it in a place we expected to be dry."

Notably, NASA's Curiosity rover has logged over a decade in the Gale Crater on Mars.

"Billions of years ago, waves on the surface of a shallow lake stirred up sediment at the lake bottom, over time creating rippled textures left in rock," NASA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The images that show ripple marks are clear and surprise evidence of the presence of water in its liquid form on the red planet.

Curiosity moving towards the lower levels of the crater's massive central mountain, Mount Sharp. One of the rover's main goals is to find out if this area might have once been habitable for microbial life. Understanding the crater's history of water is an important component of the mission.

According to NASA, Mount Sharp is a 3-mile-tall (5-kilometer-tall) mountain that was once laced with lakes and streams that would have provided a rich environment for microbial life, if any ever formed on the Red Planet.

“The wave ripples, debris flows, and rhythmic layers all tell us that the story of wet-to-dry on Mars wasn’t simple," Vasavada said. “Mars’ ancient climate had a wonderful complexity to it, much like Earth’s."

Further, scientists have also spotted another clue to the history of Mars’ ancient water in a valley named Gediz Vallis. Wind carved the valley, but a channel running through it that starts higher up on Mount Sharp is thought to have been eroded by a small river. Scientists suspect wet landslides also occurred here, sending car-size boulders and debris to the bottom of the valley.