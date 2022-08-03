NASA's James Webb telescope captures colourful Cartwheel Galaxy

Located around 500 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Sculptor, the Cartwheel gained its shape during a spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has peered through time and huge amounts of dust to capture a new image of the Cartwheel Galaxy, revealing the spinning ring of colour in unprecedented clarity, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Tuesday.
The impact sent two rings expanding from the galaxy's centre, "like ripples in a pond after a stone is tossed into it", NASA and the ESA said in a joint statement.
A smaller white ring remains closer to the galaxy's centre, while the outer ring, with its spokes of colour, has been expanding into the universe for around 440 million years, the statement added.
As the outer ring expands it runs into gas, sparking the formation of new stars.
The Hubble telescope had previously captured images of the rare ring galaxy, which is believed to have been a spiral galaxy like our own Milky Way before it was hit by a smaller intruder galaxy.
The Webb telsecope revealed the clearest image to date of the early universe, going back 13 billion years. The James Webb Space Telescope is the world's premier space science observatory. Webb is designed to solve mysteries of solar system.
