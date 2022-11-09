NASA’s Moon mission in trouble again: Rocket launch delayed further

NASA’s Moon mission in trouble again: Rocket launch delayed further2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 07:58 AM IST
NASA said that it was postponing the launch until at least until November 16.
Because of a hurricane that is threatening the Florida coast, NASA is once again delaying the launch of its new moon rocket. The rocket has been sidelined since August due to fuel leakage. At the end of September, Hurricane Ian caused the rocket to return to the Kennedy Space Center's hangar. After returning the rocket to the launch pad last week, NASA planned to attempt a launch early on November 7.