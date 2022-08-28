NASA's Moon mission starts tomorrow: All you need to know3 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 08:15 AM IST
NASA's Moon mission starts on August 29 as an unmanned Artemis rocket will make its first test flight.
The Artemis programme is NASA's strategy to send people back to the Moon as a first step toward a future trip to Mars. The aim of Artemis is to land the first woman and person of colour on the lunar surface.