NASA's newly-built spacecraft will crash into asteroid in test mission 23 Sep 2022
- American Space Agency NASA's DART spacecraft will intentionally crash into a small asteroid named Dimorphos, however, the asteroid poses no threat to earth.
- The only instrument on DART, DRACO will capture images of Didymos and Dimorphos and will also support the spacecraft's autonomous guidance system — the Small-body Maneuvering Autonomous Real Time Navigation (SMART Nav) — to guide DART to impact.