Nasdaq to buy financial fraud detection firm Verafin for $2.75 billion

Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday it would buy anti-financial crime management products firm Verafin for $2.75 billion in cash.

Verafin, founded in 2003, provides more than 2,000 financial institutions in North America a cloud-based platform to help detect, investigate, and report money laundering and financial fraud.

The deal will strengthen Nasdaq's existing regulatory technology and anti-financial crime solutions, bringing Verafin's products to 250 banks, exchanges, broker-dealers and buy-side organizations, and regulatory authorities, the company said.

Nasdaq will finance the transaction, which will add to its earnings per share beginning in 2022, with a combination of $2.5 billion of debt and cash on hand.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Topics