Nasdaq to buy financial fraud detection firm Verafin for $2.75 billion

The deal will strengthen Nasdaq's existing regulatory technology and anti-financial crime solutions, bringing Verafin's products to 250 banks, exchanges, broker-dealers and buy-side organizations, and regulatory authorities

Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday it would buy anti-financial crime management products firm Verafin for $2.75 billion in cash.

Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday it would buy anti-financial crime management products firm Verafin for $2.75 billion in cash.

Verafin, founded in 2003, provides more than 2,000 financial institutions in North America a cloud-based platform to help detect, investigate, and report money laundering and financial fraud.

Verafin, founded in 2003, provides more than 2,000 financial institutions in North America a cloud-based platform to help detect, investigate, and report money laundering and financial fraud. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The deal will strengthen Nasdaq's existing regulatory technology and anti-financial crime solutions, bringing Verafin's products to 250 banks, exchanges, broker-dealers and buy-side organizations, and regulatory authorities, the company said.

Nasdaq will finance the transaction, which will add to its earnings per share beginning in 2022, with a combination of $2.5 billion of debt and cash on hand.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics NasdaqVerafin