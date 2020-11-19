This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >Nasdaq to buy financial fraud detection firm Verafin for $2.75 billion
Nasdaq to buy financial fraud detection firm Verafin for $2.75 billion
1 min read.05:56 PM IST
Reuters
The deal will strengthen Nasdaq's existing regulatory technology and anti-financial crime solutions, bringing Verafin's products to 250 banks, exchanges, broker-dealers and buy-side organizations, and regulatory authorities
Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday it would buy anti-financial crime management products firm Verafin for $2.75 billion in cash.
Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Thursday it would buy anti-financial crime management products firm Verafin for $2.75 billion in cash.
Verafin, founded in 2003, provides more than 2,000 financial institutions in North America a cloud-based platform to help detect, investigate, and report money laundering and financial fraud.
Verafin, founded in 2003, provides more than 2,000 financial institutions in North America a cloud-based platform to help detect, investigate, and report money laundering and financial fraud.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
The deal will strengthen Nasdaq's existing regulatory technology and anti-financial crime solutions, bringing Verafin's products to 250 banks, exchanges, broker-dealers and buy-side organizations, and regulatory authorities, the company said.
Nasdaq will finance the transaction, which will add to its earnings per share beginning in 2022, with a combination of $2.5 billion of debt and cash on hand.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.