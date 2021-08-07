Nasdaq wins SEC support to boost diversity on corporate boards

By the end of this year, public companies based in California must have a least one member from an under-represented group, which includes people who are Black, Asian, Hispanic, Native American or identify as LGBTQ. At the end of 2022, that number rises to as many as three diverse directors. A similar requirement for at least one female director took effect at the end of 2019 and increases to as many as three at the end of this year.

