Nasscom urges IT companies to avoid Middle East travel, moots remote work as US-Iran war widens

IT industry body Nasscom urged its member companies to avoid travel to affected parts of the Middle East and allow employees in the region to work from home as the US-Iran conflict widened.

The advisory came after the United States and Israel launched coordinated military operations against the Iranian regime on 28 February.

Advertisement

In response to the attacks, Iran launched waves of retaliatory ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli population centres and Arab Gulf states that host US forces, according to multiple reports. The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) said it is closely monitoring the developments, adding that employee safety remains the industry's "foremost priority".

"As a precautionary measure, Nasscom has advised member companies to defer travel to affected areas. Member companies have also been advised to enable work-from-home arrangements for employees currently in the region," the industry body said in a statement.

IT industry operates ‘as usual’ Additionally, Nasscom noted that operations across the IT industry are continuing "as usual" at this stage. However, companies have been asked to remain vigilant and be prepared to take additional measures as the situation develops.

Advertisement

Also Read | US military aircraft crash in Kuwait amid Iran retaliation; crews survive

"We are in constant touch with the Nasscom Middle East Council and advise all employees in the region to remain in regular contact with their respective local embassies and take all necessary precautions as communicated by relevant authorities and employers," the body was quoted as saying by PTI.

Indian IT firms issue advisories for workers The situation in the Middle East has become highly tense due to the escalating conflict involving US, Israel, and Iran, which killed Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as per multiple reports.

It has disrupted air travel and raised safety concerns for international travel and operations. Major Indian IT companies such as TCS and Infosys have responded accordingly, advising their employees to exercise caution, along with issuing travel advisories, Mint reported earlier.

Advertisement

Both TCS and Infosys have multiple offices in the Middle East, which have been battered over the weekend due to the war in Iran, as Tehran launched missiles on key Middle Eastern regions, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, a News18 report noted that senior executives from other major IT firms such as Infosys and HCLTech have been stranded at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports due to the disruptions.