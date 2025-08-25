Nasser hospital attack in Gaza: Israeli strikes kill 20, journalists among victims — Eyewitnesses reveal shocking scenes

At least 20 people, including five journalists, were killed on Monday (August 25) when Israeli strikes hit the Nasser Hospital complex in southern Gaza. The incident has provoked outrage from press freedom groups, and media organisations while Israel’s military said it would open an inquiry.

Strike on Nasser Hospital According to Gaza’s civil defence agency, the hospital was hit twice — first by an explosive drone and then by a missile as people rushed to rescue the wounded.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told reporters: “The toll so far is 20 martyrs, including five journalists and one member of the civil defence.”

Dr. Ahmed al-Farra, head of pediatrics at Nasser, said the first strike hit the top floor of one building, followed minutes later by a second missile.

Journalists among the dead International media outlets confirmed the deaths of their contributors: Associated Press said Mariam Dagga, 33, a freelance visual journalist, was killed.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of her death,” AP said.

Al Jazeera reported the loss of its cameraman Mohammad Salama.

“This horrific crime is part of a systematic campaign to silence the truth,” the network said.

Reuters confirmed contractor Hussam al-Masri was killed and another, Hatem Khaled, was injured.

“We are devastated… and are seeking urgent medical assistance for Hatem,” a spokesperson said.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate also named Moaz Abu Taha and Ahmad Abu Aziz among the victims.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, nearly 200 journalists have been killed in the 22-month war.

Israeli military response The Israeli military confirmed it struck the area but denied deliberately targeting journalists.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said: “The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such. The Chief of the General Staff instructed to conduct an initial inquiry as soon as possible.”

Israel has previously accused Hamas of operating from hospitals, though it has rarely provided supporting evidence.

Eyewitness accounts of chaos A British doctor working inside Nasser Hospital described the aftermath: “Absolute scenes of chaos, disbelief, and fear. Patients with IV drips were lying on the floors while stretchers rushed past visitors searching for loved ones.”

The doctor added: “You should be protected in the place you work. But you are not. I fear for my colleagues and patients left behind today.”

AFP footage showed smoke filling the air, bloodied corpses carried through hospital doors, and medical staff overwhelmed as wounded civilians poured in.

Reactions and condemnations The Foreign Press Association in Israel called for an “immediate explanation” from both the military and the prime minister’s office: “We call on Israel once and for all to halt its abhorrent practice of targeting journalists.”

Turkey’s presidential communications office also condemned the strike, calling it “an attack on press freedom and another war crime.”

Hospitals under fire Nasser is one of the last major hospitals still functioning in Gaza. It has been repeatedly struck since the start of the war, worsening shortages of staff and supplies.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began, with around half being women and children. The United Nations considers these figures credible, though Israel disputes them and has not released its own civilian casualty counts.