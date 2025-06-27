Natasha Poonawalla turns heads at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded Venice wedding bash

Indian philanthropist and fashion icon Natasha Poonawalla made a striking appearance at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding festivities in Venice, drawing admiration not just from fans but also from the bride-to-be herself.

Advertisement

In a video shared on Instagram, Poonawalla gave a glimpse of her elaborate outfit for one of the pre-wedding events, captioning the post “Celebrating Love” with the hashtag #Venice. Lauren Sanchez responded with a heart emoji, while actor Sonam Kapoor dropped a fire emoticon in the comments, echoing social media’s appreciation for Poonawalla’s glamorous look.

Advertisement

Natasha Poonawalla also attended Sanchez’s exclusive bachelorette party, which featured a guest list packed with global celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, and Kris Jenner, according to People magazine.

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? A familiar face at international fashion events, such as the Met Gala, Natasha Poonawalla is recognised for her bold style, philanthropic initiatives and business acumen. She is the executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers and is married to SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

The couple, married since 2006, has played a pivotal role in India’s public health efforts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Natasha holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and remains an influential voice in global philanthropy and fashion.

Advertisement

Bezos-Sanchez Wedding: Grand Celebration with a Purpose Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding has taken over Venice this week, with 200 high-profile guests in attendance. While the couple has kept details under wraps, reports suggest that the official ceremony will be held on the picturesque island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

Guests were requested not to bring gifts. Instead, Bezos and Sanchez are making charitable donations on behalf of attendees to organisations focused on preserving Venice’s heritage and environment, including the UNESCO Venice Office and CORILA.

“This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories,” read the wedding invite. “Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come.”