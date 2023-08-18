National Couple's Day 2023 is a special occasion that is celebrated with enthusiasm across the world. National Couple's Day is celebrated annually in the US on August 18. It's a day dedicated to honouring the love and lasting bond shared by couples.

History

The origins of National Couple's Day can be traced back to the year 2010. Initially established by a company in the US as a means to promote its products, the day gradually gained popularity and evolved into a celebration of relationship goals. Observed annually on August 18, National Couple's Day has become a global event marked by joyful celebrations.

Significance

National Couple's Day is dedicated to honouring and celebrating couples in romantic relationships. It's an opportunity to acknowledge the love, companionship, and partnership that couples share. This celebration encourages couples to spend quality time together, express their affection, and strengthen their emotional bonds.

As marriages progress over time, couples might find themselves placing less focus on each other while prioritising other family members. However, it is crucial to continuously nurture the bond by sharing feelings of love and care. Even after years of marriage, maintaining the spark is essential.

Celebration

On National Couple's Day, people plan various romantic activities with their partners. This could involve a cozy dinner at a restaurant, a picnic in the park, a relaxing movie night at home, or even an exciting shared adventure. Thoughtful gifts that symbolize love and appreciation are exchanged, and some may take the time to write heartfelt love letters expressing their feelings. Many couples might opt to cook a special meal together at home, while others may seize the opportunity for a weekend getaway or short vacation, creating new memories in a different setting.

Wishes and quotes

"Love is not finding someone to live with; it's finding someone you can't imagine living without."

"Love is not about how many days, months, or years you have been together. Love is about how much you love each other every single day."

"In your smile, I see something more beautiful than the stars." – Beth Revis

"In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." – Maya Angelou

"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." – Mignon McLaughlin

"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." – Audrey Hepburn

"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage." – Lao Tzu

"Grow old with me, the best is yet to be." – Robert Browning

"To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." – David Viscott

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds." – Nicholas Sparks