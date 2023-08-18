National Couple's Day 2023: From history, significance to wishes, quotes and celebrations. Here's all you need to know2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:57 AM IST
National Couple's Day 2023 is a celebration of love and lasting bonds shared by couples worldwide. National Couple's Day is celebrated annually in the US on August 18.
National Couple's Day 2023 is a special occasion that is celebrated with enthusiasm across the world. National Couple's Day is celebrated annually in the US on August 18. It's a day dedicated to honouring the love and lasting bond shared by couples.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message