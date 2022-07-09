National flag at half-mast as India mourns assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe

As India observes one-day mourning as a mark of respect to the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated yesterday on July 8, the national flag at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast, news agency ANI reported. Shinzo Abe, who was Japan's longest serving modern leader, was gunned down while making a campaign speech on Friday morning by a 41-year-old man. Notably, Shinzo Abe was prime minister of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and then for a second time from 2012 to 2020. The 67-year-old Japanese leader died after he was shot while giving a campaign speech in the southern Japanese city of Nara, even though he was rushed to a hospital, within a few hours the hospital had declared him dead.

