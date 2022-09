National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on 20 September in the United States since 2012. This day is observed to celebrate the US citizen's fundamental right to vote thereby serving as the foundation for liberty.

What is National Voter Registration Day?

United States celebrates national voter registration day on 20 September to celebrate the citizen's fundamental right to vote. The day has been celebrated since 2012. The day plays a pivotal role in upholding the value of liberty that US endorses.

To celebrate the day, the US government takes initiative to get new and eligible citizens to register to vote. On this day organisations and volunteers across the country knock on doors to raise awareness about voter registration to all eligible citizens, who have not yet registered otherwise.

The US government celebrates National Voter Registration Day on 20 September. Earlier reports by US Census Bureau had shown that more than one in every five eligible US citizens is not registered to vote. The National Voter Registration organisation revealed that since 2012, as the day is observed through a holiday, it has led around 4.7 million people to register to vote.

Google Doodle on National Voter Registration Day

To highlight the significance of voting in a liberal country, to instill the importance of this fundamental right in the US citizens, Google has decided to dedicate its Tuesday’s Doodle to National Voter Registration Day.

The search engine giant has come up with a Google Doodle to encourage all eligible citizens across the US to go for voting registration. Every state in the nation except North Dakota is requested that all eligible citizens must register if they wish to become voters. In order to know more about state-wise regulations and resources for the voter registration process, users are requested to visit vote.gov.

How to register for voting in Florida

The process of registering to vote is straightforward. You must meet the eligibility criteria laid down by the Florida's Department of State.

-A voter should

-Be a citizen of the United States of America.

-Be a legal resident of Florida.

-Be a legal resident of the county where you seek to be registered.

-Be at least 16 years old to pre-register or at least 18 years old to register and vote.

-Not be a person, who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated concerning voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored.

-Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored.