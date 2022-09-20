National Voter Registration Day: Know all about its significance, history here

National Voter Registration Day is observed to celebrate the US citizen's fundamental right to vote thereby serving as the foundation for liberty.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on 20 September in the United States since 2012. This day is observed to celebrate the US citizen's fundamental right to vote thereby serving as the foundation for liberty.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on 20 September in the United States since 2012. This day is observed to celebrate the US citizen's fundamental right to vote thereby serving as the foundation for liberty.
What is National Voter Registration Day?
United States celebrates national voter registration day on 20 September to celebrate the citizen's fundamental right to vote. The day has been celebrated since 2012. The day plays a pivotal role in upholding the value of liberty that US endorses.
What is National Voter Registration Day?
United States celebrates national voter registration day on 20 September to celebrate the citizen's fundamental right to vote. The day has been celebrated since 2012. The day plays a pivotal role in upholding the value of liberty that US endorses.
To celebrate the day, the US government takes initiative to get new and eligible citizens to register to vote. On this day organisations and volunteers across the country knock on doors to raise awareness about voter registration to all eligible citizens, who have not yet registered otherwise.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To celebrate the day, the US government takes initiative to get new and eligible citizens to register to vote. On this day organisations and volunteers across the country knock on doors to raise awareness about voter registration to all eligible citizens, who have not yet registered otherwise.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
US celebrates National Voter Registration Day
The US government celebrates National Voter Registration Day on 20 September. Earlier reports by US Census Bureau had shown that more than one in every five eligible US citizens is not registered to vote. The National Voter Registration organisation revealed that since 2012, as the day is observed through a holiday, it has led around 4.7 million people to register to vote.
US celebrates National Voter Registration Day
The US government celebrates National Voter Registration Day on 20 September. Earlier reports by US Census Bureau had shown that more than one in every five eligible US citizens is not registered to vote. The National Voter Registration organisation revealed that since 2012, as the day is observed through a holiday, it has led around 4.7 million people to register to vote.
Google Doodle on National Voter Registration Day
To highlight the significance of voting in a liberal country, to instill the importance of this fundamental right in the US citizens, Google has decided to dedicate its Tuesday’s Doodle to National Voter Registration Day.
Google Doodle on National Voter Registration Day
To highlight the significance of voting in a liberal country, to instill the importance of this fundamental right in the US citizens, Google has decided to dedicate its Tuesday’s Doodle to National Voter Registration Day.
The search engine giant has come up with a Google Doodle to encourage all eligible citizens across the US to go for voting registration. Every state in the nation except North Dakota is requested that all eligible citizens must register if they wish to become voters. In order to know more about state-wise regulations and resources for the voter registration process, users are requested to visit vote.gov.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The search engine giant has come up with a Google Doodle to encourage all eligible citizens across the US to go for voting registration. Every state in the nation except North Dakota is requested that all eligible citizens must register if they wish to become voters. In order to know more about state-wise regulations and resources for the voter registration process, users are requested to visit vote.gov.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How to register for voting in Florida
The process of registering to vote is straightforward. You must meet the eligibility criteria laid down by the Florida's Department of State.
How to register for voting in Florida
The process of registering to vote is straightforward. You must meet the eligibility criteria laid down by the Florida's Department of State.