Nations agree for text-based negotiations for WTO deal

India last week said the co-sponsors of the proposal recognise that intellectual properties (IPs) are not the only barrier to augmenting manufacturing and addressing supply side constraints. “However, we do believe that IPs are the biggest barrier in addressing supply side constraints, and thus need to be addressed on priority. The waiver is not sufficient but rather necessary element of a multipronged strategy. The TRIPS waiver is a necessary, proportionate and temporary legal measure for removing IP barriers and paving the way for more companies to produce COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics or diagnostics by providing them freedom to operate without the fear of infringement of IP rights or the threat of litigation," it added.