Nations begin to shape post-Covid economy amid diverging fortunes
Top economic officials gather virtually to consider how to help the poorest, most vulnerable populations
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Top economic officials gather virtually to consider how to help the poorest, most vulnerable populations
The world’s top economic officials plan to confront at a virtual meeting this week the prospect of new Covid-19 variants and shutdowns undermining the global rebound and weigh measures to prevent lasting damage to the poorest and most vulnerable populations.
The international economy is recovering faster than many economists projected just weeks ago, powered by growth in the U.S. and China and by the accelerating pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in many rich countries. Yet a new wave of lockdowns—from Europe to Canada—is threatening that growth, as many low- and middle-income nations with limited financial resources lag behind.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.