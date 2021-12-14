NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, whose contract expires next year, is in the running to take over as head the Norwegian central bank, the country's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister and finance minister, is one of a list of 22 candidates for the position, which becomes vacant in February, the ministry said in a statement.

"It's a position that motivates me hugely," the 62-year-old told the Norwegian news agency, NTB.

Stoltenberg has headed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization since 2014 and his contract expires on September 30, 2022.

The current governor of the Norges Bank, Oystein Olsen, steps down in February.

Also in the running is the central bank's vice president, Ida Wolden Bache, but also a number of students, a plumber, pensioners, a baker and a bus driver.

The finance ministry will announce its decision at the beginning of next year.

The Norwegian central bank sets monetary policy for the Nordic country and also manages its massive sovereign fund, the world's biggest.

The governor is appointed for a six-year term.

