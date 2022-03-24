Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  NATO chief Stoltenberg to stay in office extra year amid Ukraine war

NATO chief Stoltenberg to stay in office extra year amid Ukraine war

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg 
1 min read . 07:09 PM IST AFP

‘Honoured by the decision of NATO heads of state and government to extend my term as secretary general until 30 September 2023. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe,’ Stoltenberg said

NATO leaders on Thursday extended the mandate of alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg for an extra year as the West grapples with Russia's war on Ukraine.

NATO leaders on Thursday extended the mandate of alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg for an extra year as the West grapples with Russia's war on Ukraine.

"Honoured by the decision of NATO heads of state and government to extend my term as secretary general until 30 September 2023. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

"Honoured by the decision of NATO heads of state and government to extend my term as secretary general until 30 September 2023. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!