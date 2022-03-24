NATO chief Stoltenberg to stay in office extra year amid Ukraine war

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

1 min read . 07:09 PM IST

AFP

‘Honoured by the decision of NATO heads of state and government to extend my term as secretary general until 30 September 2023. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe,’ Stoltenberg said