NATO chief Stoltenberg to stay in office extra year amid Ukraine war
1 min read.07:09 PM ISTAFP
'Honoured by the decision of NATO heads of state and government to extend my term as secretary general until 30 September 2023. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe,' Stoltenberg said
NATO leaders on Thursday extended the mandate of alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg for an extra year as the West grapples with Russia's war on Ukraine.
"Honoured by the decision of NATO heads of state and government to extend my term as secretary general until 30 September 2023. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.
