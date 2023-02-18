Calling out upon over-dependence of Europe on authoritarian regimes, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to warn the European nations to reduce dependence on China.

'Don't make same mistake with China' as with Russia", NATO chief will say in the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, reported AFP.

According to a preview of his speech by AFP, he will say, “We should not make the same mistake with China and other authoritarian regimes."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exposed the dangers of Europe's over-reliance on authoritarian regimes and should serve as a lesson.

He will warn the nations to not repeat the mistake as it was done in case of Russia. Jens is also expected to address the Ukraine-Russia issue and say that Ukraine must be given what they need to win.

Notably, Russia-Ukraine war has exposed how the Europe is heavily dependent on Russia for essential commodities like fuel. That's why he will say what happened in case of Russia-Ukraine war, should be taken as a lesson and not repeated in case of China and other authoritarian regimes.

(This is a developing story, more details are being updated)