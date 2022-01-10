NATO chief warns Russia of 'severe costs' if Ukraine attacked1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 04:14 PM IST
- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance backed Kyiv's right to defend itself
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Monday of "severe costs" if it launches a fresh attack on Ukraine, saying the alliance backed Kyiv's right to defend itself.
"We also need to send a very clear message to Russia, that we are united and that there will be severe costs -- economic, political costs -- for Russia if they once again use military force against Ukraine. We provide support to Ukraine, helping them to uphold the right for self-defence," Stoltenberg said at a meeting with Ukraine's deputy prime minister.
