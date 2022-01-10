NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Monday of "severe costs" if it launches a fresh attack on Ukraine, saying the alliance backed Kyiv's right to defend itself.

"We also need to send a very clear message to Russia, that we are united and that there will be severe costs -- economic, political costs -- for Russia if they once again use military force against Ukraine. We provide support to Ukraine, helping them to uphold the right for self-defence," Stoltenberg said at a meeting with Ukraine's deputy prime minister.

