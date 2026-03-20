NATO exit from Iraq - Alliance pulls out hundreds of personnel as US' conflict with Iran rages on

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), on Friday, reportedly pulled several hundred personnel out of Iraq amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. Their withdrawal comes in the wake of Iranian attacks targeting British, French and Italian bases in Iraq.

The last of the personnel from the group, known as NATO Mission Iraq, left Iraq on Friday, the alliance said in a statement, as per CBS News. It includes troops from NATO allies, as well as personnel from partner countries such as Austria and Australia.

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What is NATO Mission Iraq? The non-combat mission was established in 2018 at the request of Iraqi authorities, as the country sought to strengthen its security forces and counter terrorism. Under the mandate, NATO personnel trained Iraqi forces but were not involved in combat operations, the alliance said.

US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, the commander of NATO's forces in Europe, thanked Iraq and allies for assisting in the relocation.

"I would also like to thank the dedicated men and women of NATO Mission Iraq, who continued their mission throughout this period. They are true professionals," CBS quoted Grynkewich, as per a statement released on Friday.

US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich

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His criticism comes after he renewed his call for international partners to help restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, urging nations that rely on the critical oil transit corridor to take part in safeguarding the waterway.

What did Trump say? On Tuesday, Trump boldly claimed that US “no longer needs or desires” the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries' assistance after Japan, Australia, among other nations declined to get involved in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer “need,” or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE! Thank you for your attention to this matter…" the POTUS wrote in a long-worded note on Truth Social.

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Why is Strait of Hormuz in focus? Iran launched retaliatory attacks after US, Israel jointly attacked the Islamic Republic on Saturday, 28 February – which also killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The Republic has reportedly also been attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz – which serves as a critical oil transit corridor.

It serves as a key route for roughly a quarter of the world’s liquefied natural gas and seaborne exports from Gulf nations to global markets.

Earlier, in an interview with MS Now – Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said that the Strait remains open to all countries except its “enemies.”