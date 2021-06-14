OPEN APP
BRUSSELS: NATO leaders on Monday declared that China poses a constant security challenge and is working to undermine global order, and they said they're worried about how fast the Chinese are developing nuclear missiles.

In a summit statement, the leaders said that China’s goals and “assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security."

While the 30 heads of state and government avoided calling China a rival, they expressed concern about its “coercive policies," the opaque ways it is modernizing its armed forces and its use of disinformation.

They called on Beijing “to uphold its international commitments and to act responsibly in the international system.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

