NATO members are right to send tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine has been asking for German-made Leopards since day seven of the invasion, but Germany has not been willing to send any of its own, nor to give permission for other countries to re-export theirs. A long-overdue agreement on sending tanks had been hoped for when the Western allies gathered at Ramstein, an American base in Germany, on January 20th. But Mr Scholz scuppered that, only to yield on January 25th, after withering criticism from his allies, from within Germany and even from inside his own coalition. His government now pledges to send 14 Leopards to Ukraine, and to allow other countries to follow suit, a welcome 45th-birthday present for Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. “It is right that we did not allow ourselves to be pushed, but chose…close co-operation with our allies," an unrepentant Mr Scholz told the Bundestag.

