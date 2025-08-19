NATO military leaders to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine

By Idrees Ali and Sabine Siebold

-NATO military leaders are expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine and the way forward, U.S. and NATO officials said on Tuesday, as Washington and European capitals work out details of what security guarantees might look like for Kyiv.

Ukraine and its European allies have been buoyed by U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of security guarantees to help end the war during a summit on Monday, but face many unanswered questions.

U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, who also oversees all NATO operations in Europe, will brief the chiefs of defense on the results of the Alaska meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chairman of NATO's military committee, said there would be a video conference on Wednesday.

"As diplomatic efforts to secure peace in #Ukraine progress,​ looking forward to update on the current security environment," Dragone said on X.

Officials pointed out the meeting was taking place during unique circumstances and expected topics such as the security guarantee to be discussed.

Reuters was first to report the meeting.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said U.S. General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was expected to attend the meeting, but plans could change.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The British government said what is known as the Coalition of the Willing, which met virtually on Tuesday, had agreed their planning teams would meet with U.S. counterparts in the coming days to advance plans for security guarantees for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after his meeting with Trump and European leaders that security guarantees for Kyiv will likely be worked out within 10 days.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump ruled out placing American soldiers in Ukraine and gave no specifics about the security guarantees he has previously said Washington could offer Kyiv under any post-war settlement.

Officials have told Reuters the Pentagon is carrying out planning exercises on the type of support Washington could offer that goes beyond simply providing weapons.