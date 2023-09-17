NATO official warns rising ammunition prices hinder security, calls for private investment1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 07:13 AM IST
NATO official warns rising ammunition prices hinder security despite increased defense spending, calls for private investment.
A top NATO military official on Saturday warned that a drastic rise in ammunition prices means that allies' higher defence spending does not automatically translate into greater security and called for more private investment in defence companies.
