ADANA, Turkey—NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pledged the alliance’s support in housing hundreds of thousands of people displaced by last week’s earthquakes, as the death toll from the disaster rose to more than 42,000 across Turkey and Syria.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, of which Turkey is a member, is airlifting tens of thousands of tents to Turkey in the coming days and weeks, Mr. Stoltenberg said in a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The U.S., the U.K., the Netherlands and Norway were already transporting aid on military aircraft to Turkey and involved in medical evacuations, Mr. Stoltenberg said. He also met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara but the two didn’t meet the press afterward.

The earthquakes on Feb. 6 have thrown Turkey into one of the most acute homelessness crises in the world, with experts estimating that at least two million people have lost their homes.

Turkey’s total share of the property losses from the earthquakes is expected to reach about $20 billion, with insured losses estimated at $2.4 billion, risk modeler Karen Clark & Company said. The Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation this week said the overall economic damage could run up to at least $84 billion, with the bulk of the sum needed for the reconstruction of homes, infrastructure and shelter.

NATO’s pledge of assistance comes amid tensions with Turkey over Ankara’s opposition to Sweden and Finland’s bids for membership of the alliance, which were submitted following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkey has threatened to veto Sweden’s application over Stockholm’s alleged ties to and protection of Kurdish militant groups.

The process was further derailed after Mr. Erdogan threatened to block Sweden’s entrance to NATO in response to the public burning of the Quran by a far-right Danish-Swedish politician in Stockholm, an incident that the Swedish government also condemned.

Hungary, another NATO member that has yet to ratify the two Nordic countries’ applications, has said it would do so later this year.

During his visit to the Turkish capital, Mr. Stoltenberg emphasized his gratitude to Finland and Sweden for their contributions to earthquake assistance in Turkey.

“I also welcome the contributions of our invitees Finland and Sweden, showing solidarity in action. In particular, I thank Sweden for its initiative to hold an international donor conference in March," Mr. Stoltenberg said.

Sweden, which holds the rotating EU presidency, is co-chairing an international donor’s conference with the European Commission in March, organized in cooperation with Turkey.

Sweden and Finland—which jointly applied to join NATO—have agreed to address Turkey’s extradition requests of alleged Kurdish militants. Sweden has also said it would tighten its terrorism laws, giving authorities wider powers to detain and prosecute alleged supporters of terrorist organizations.

Turkey says it is waiting for Sweden to take more concrete action against the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party, known as the PKK, a separatist group that Ankara has been fighting for decades. Turkey has said it is willing to evaluate Finland’s NATO application separately from Sweden, something the two Nordic nations have been hesitant about given their shared border and security landscape.

“Promises made to Turkey must not only be kept verbally but also in action," Mr. Cavusoglu said. “They took this action to prevent terrorist financing, recruitment and propaganda. The law has changed, but the PKK continues its activities in the same manner. They must prohibit the PKK in the same manner that they prohibit ISIS propaganda."

The death toll in Turkey has reached 36,187 from the earthquakes, according to the country’s disaster and emergency management agency.