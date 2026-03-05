NATO says Iranian missile targeted Turkey before interception, contradicting Turkish claim it was headed for Cyprus base

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said a ballistic missile launched from Iran was targeting Turkey before it was intercepted, contradicting an earlier claim by a Turkish official that the missile had been aimed at a military base in Cyprus.

A NATO spokesperson confirmed the alliance’s assessment on Thursday in remarks to AFP.

Advertisement

When asked whether the missile had deliberately targeted locations in Turkey, NATO spokesman Martin O'Donnell replied: “Yes.”

He also pointed to NATO’s formal response issued earlier regarding the incident.

Alliance condemns Iran’s actions In an earlier statement, another NATO spokesperson, Allison Hart, condemned what the alliance described as an attack directed at Turkey.

“The alliance condemns Iran’s targeting of Turkiye,” Hart said, using the country’s official name.

The remarks underscore growing tensions in the region amid escalating hostilities involving Iran and its regional rivals.

Limited details due to security concerns Despite confirming the alliance’s assessment, O'Donnell declined to provide further details about the missile’s intended target or trajectory.

“I will refrain from revealing any additional information that could impact security or force protection,” he said.

Advertisement

The lack of additional information reflects security sensitivities surrounding missile defence systems and operational responses.

Turkey says missile intercepted Earlier on Thursday, Turkey’s defence ministry said NATO defence systems successfully intercepted and neutralised a ballistic missile fired from Iran.

According to the ministry, the missile had been detected heading toward Turkey before being shot down.

However, the ministry did not provide further technical details about the interception.

Also Read | Why US Congress should reclaim its war powers from the White House