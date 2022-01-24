NATO sending planes, ships to bolster eastern European defences

NATO sending planes, ships to bolster eastern European defences1 min read . 03:36 PM IST
- Move comes as tensions rise over Russia's military buildup around Ukraine
NATO allies have put forces on standby and dispatched ships and fighter jets to bolster eastern European defences as tensions rise over Russia's military buildup around Ukraine, the alliance said Monday.
"NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the Alliance. We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.
The alliance pointed to decisions in recent days by Denmark to send a frigate and warplanes to the Baltics, Spain bolstering naval deployments and the Netherlands putting a "ship and land-based units on standby" for its rapid response force.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
