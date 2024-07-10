NATO Set to Boost Ukraine’s Air Defenses and Send F-16s

NATO countries will offer Ukraine F-16 fighter jets and new air defenses as part of a push to counter a stepped-up Russian campaign of missile strikes, even as fresh assessments suggest the conflict is headed toward indefinite stalemate.

NATO countries will offer Ukraine F-16 fighter jets and new air defenses as part of a push to counter a stepped-up Russian campaign of missile strikes, even as fresh assessments suggest the conflict is headed toward indefinite stalemate.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced the plan but declined to detail what the air defenses might look like, though Ukraine has been asking for more Patriot systems to shoot down Russian missiles. He also wouldn’t elaborate on the F-16s, more than a year after President Joe Biden dropped his reluctance to sending the jets to Ukraine.

The offer is part of a package of fresh commitments to Ukraine that NATO leaders will offer as part of the three-day summit that begins later Tuesday. The 32 leaders gathered in Washington want to give a fresh show of support even as they continue to resist providing Ukraine with a time-bound and concrete path toward membership.

“I think what we’ve seen over the last days demonstrates the need to step up our support for Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday.

Stoltenberg’s plea follows assessments that the fight in Ukraine could go on indefinitely absent an agreement to end the fighting. The latest assessment of the battlefield is that neither side is set to make significant gains, raising the possibility of a prolonged stalemate, according to people familiar with the situation. Ukraine has the resources to hold the line but not much more.

The leaders gather at a moment of uncertainty for the alliance. President Joe Biden, set to deliver a speech to fellow leaders Tuesday night, is bedeviled by questions around his age and fitness for office. Other leaders including France's Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are facing political challenges back home.

President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, is far less isolated than the West would like. Earlier Tuesday, he welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow. And he continues to forge closer ties to China, which has stepped up its support for Russia with so-called dual-use items that are used in weapons.

The Biden administration has sought to portray the summit as a success for the US president and a testament to just how much he’s patched relations with allies in the four years since he replaced Donald Trump. His team wants to draw a contrast to what they say would be the chaos to come if Trump wins re-election this November.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pushed for a concrete and time-bound plan for Ukraine to get membership to NATO, something that President Putin is dead-set against and NATO nations have been so far unwilling to provide. In a summit statement expected this week, NATO is expected to offer Ukraine an “irreversible" path to membership, provided it makes necessary reforms meant to clean up corruption.

One person familiar with Ukraine’s stance said Zelenskiy’s team isn’t happy with that approach, arguing that the thing the country really wants is a formal invitation to join the alliance.

NATO nations are also confronting the fact that the conflict, now in its third year, appears farther from resolution than ever. One senior NATO official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity Tuesday, said Putin believes time is on his side and that the war will last well beyond 2025.

Underscoring the urgency of the air defenses, Russia launched a barrage of missiles on the eve of the summit Monday, killing at least 40 people nationwide including in a strike on a children’s hospital. Zelenskiy, who was set to deliver a speech in Washington later Tuesday, has grown increasingly frustrated with NATO over its slow pace providing additional air defenses.

The US and its allies have struggled to find more Patriot batteries to send given that most of the systems are spoken for around the world. The push to provide F-16s and train pilots has also been slow, hindered by slow training and a lack of pilots.

