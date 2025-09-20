NATO slams Russia's ‘reckless behaviour’, intercepts jets violating Estonian airspace

NATO intercepted Russian jets violating Estonian airspace, while officials condemned Moscow's reckless behaviour, emphasising the body's unity and commitment to supporting Ukraine amid escalating tensions.

"Earlier today, Russian jets violated Estonian airspace," alliance spokesperson Allison Hart posted on X.

"NATO responded immediately and intercepted the Russian aircraft," she wrote, adding “this is yet another example of reckless Russian behaviour and NATO's ability to respond.”

Britain criticises Russia British Defence Minister John Healey said that the recent violation by Russian military jets of NATO member Estonia's airspace on Friday marked the latest dangerous activity by Russia in recent days.

"Russia’s latest reckless and dangerous activity is the third violation of NATO airspace in recent days," Healey said on X. “But Putin’s aggression only serves to strengthen the unity of NATO and our resolve to stand with Ukraine.”

Russian jets entered Estonian airspace Estonia's capital, Tallinn, confirmed that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets had entered its airspace over the Gulf of Finland, remaining for 12 minutes, reported AFP.

According to a NATO official, they were met by Italian F-35 aircraft deployed as part of an alliance mission in the Baltic region.

"Europe stands with Estonia in the face of Russia's latest violation of our airspace," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

“As threats escalate, so too will our pressure,” according to the EU chief, who presented a 19th package of sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine war for approval by the bloc's member states on Friday.

EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, previously Estonia's prime minister, described the third violation of EU airspace in under two weeks as an "extremely dangerous provocation" by Moscow.

Following incidents in Poland and Romania, the latest breach "further escalates tensions in the region", she said, adding that the European Union would "continue to support our member states in strengthening their defences."

Kallas said, "Putin is testing the West's resolve," and added, “We must not show weakness.”