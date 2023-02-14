NATO to ramp up ammunition production as Russia-Ukraine war depletes reserves
- The West needed to ramp up production as the waiting time for large-calibre ammunition has increased to 28 months from 12 months
NATO said on Monday it will increase targets for stockpiling ammunition as Kyiv is burning through shells much faster than Western countries can produce them and after a year of conflict in Ukraine has left allied stocks badly depleted.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×