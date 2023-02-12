NATO's Stoltenberg will not seek another extension of his term
Stoltenberg, an economist by training and a former leader of Norway's Labour Party, had his NATO term extended last year
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will end his term as planned in October, a spokesperson for the alliance said, after a newspaper reported a further extension was in the works.
