NATO's weapon stockpile dwindles amid Ukraine war - Here's all you need to know

As the Ukraine-Russia war nears the one year mark, NATO's ammunition stockpile appears to be dwindling. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday that the group was planning to increase its targets for munitions stockpiles.

“The current rate of Ukraine's ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production," he explained.

Put more simply, Kyiv is burning through shells much faster than its allies can produce them. With troops firing up to 10,000 artillery shells daily, Western inventories have become severely depleted and exposed holes in the efficiency, speed and manpower of supply chains.

"If Europe were to fight Russia, some countries would run out of ammunition in days," a European diplomat told Reuters.

In recent years, many NATO countries had fallen short of meeting the alliance's stockpiling targets, with officials considered wars of attrition with large-scale artillery battles a thing of the past. Now, the waiting time for large-calibre ammunition has also increased from 12 months to 28 months.

Russian forces bombarded the east Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Monday in what Stoltenberg opined was the start of a major offensive. Bakhmut is a prime objective for Russian President Vladimir Putin and its capture would give Russia a new foothold in the Donetsk region and a rare victory after several months of setbacks.

"... The reality is we have seen the start (of a Russian offensive) already because we see now what Russia does now - President Putin does now - is to send thousands and thousands more troops, accepting a very high rate of casualty," he said.

Against this backdrop, as NATO countries discuss the further military aid, it is imperative to ramp up manufacturing. With Ukraine desperate for more weapons, defence ministers from several NATO countries allied to Kyiv will meet in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

(With inputs from agencies)