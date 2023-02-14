NATO's weapon stockpile dwindles amid Ukraine war - Here's all you need to know
As the War continues, Kyiv is burning through shells much faster than its allies can produce them. With troops firing up to 10,000 artillery shells daily, Western inventories have become severely depleted and exposed holes in the efficiency, speed and manpower of supply chains.
As the Ukraine-Russia war nears the one year mark, NATO's ammunition stockpile appears to be dwindling. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday that the group was planning to increase its targets for munitions stockpiles.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×