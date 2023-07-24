NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on Wednesday, likely to discuss Black Sea security

NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on Wednesday, likely to discuss Black Sea security1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:18 AM IST
A meeting between NATO and Ukraine to discuss Black Sea security and grain exports has been scheduled for Wednesday, according to President Zelenskiy. New support packages for Ukraine's defense are also being prepare
After Russia's withdrawal from a year-old grain deal, the new NATO-Ukraine Council will host a meeting on Wednesday. In the meeting, the two sides will discuss issues related to Black Sea security, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly video address on Sunday.
"Had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg. We discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Vilnius summit and further actions regarding the integration of Ukraine into @NATO. We shared assessments of the current situation in the Black Sea and the risks it poses for global food security.
We also identified with Mr. Stoltenberg the priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor," tweeted Zelensky on Saturday.
Few days ago, Russian forces launched a strike on Ukraine's historic port of Odesa with missiles. The attack killed one person and damaged an ORthodox cathedral. Immediately after the attack, Zelensky vowed for retaliation as the attack targetted peaceful cities, residential buildings, and even sacred catherdral.