NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on Wednesday, likely to discuss Black Sea security

After Russia's withdrawal from a year-old grain deal, the new NATO-Ukraine Council will host a meeting on Wednesday. In the meeting, the two sides will discuss issues related to Black Sea security, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly video address on Sunday.

THe meeting, requested by Zelensky in a telephonic conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, would discuss the situation after Russia's exit from the deal, said NATO spokesperson Oanu Lungescu on Saturday.

"In fact, the date was agreed upon immediately after our conversation yesterday," Zelenskiy said. "The meeting will be held this Wednesday."

Zelensky also expressed his confidence that the meeting will help Ukraine in boosting its defense. The country was preparing for the meeting for few weeks. He also said that new support packages were being prepared including more air defense, artillery, and long-range weapons.

Lungescu also added that the meeting would address the operation of a corridor for grain exports and take place at the ambassador-level. THe council's inauguration meeting, at NATO's summit in Vilnius, was also attended by heads of state or government.

On July 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a discussion with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg abiut the ‘unblocking’ of the Black sea corridor. Recently, Russia stepped out from the deal, which ensured safe passage of ships for grain export.