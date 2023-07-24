NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on Wednesday, likely to discuss Black Sea security

After Russia's withdrawal from a year-old grain deal, the new NATO-Ukraine Council will host a meeting on Wednesday. In the meeting, the two sides will discuss issues related to Black Sea security, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly video address on Sunday.
After Russia's withdrawal from a year-old grain deal, the new NATO-Ukraine Council will host a meeting on Wednesday. In the meeting, the two sides will discuss issues related to Black Sea security, said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly video address on Sunday.
THe meeting, requested by Zelensky in a telephonic conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, would discuss the situation after Russia's exit from the deal, said NATO spokesperson Oanu Lungescu on Saturday.
THe meeting, requested by Zelensky in a telephonic conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, would discuss the situation after Russia's exit from the deal, said NATO spokesperson Oanu Lungescu on Saturday.
"In fact, the date was agreed upon immediately after our conversation yesterday," Zelenskiy said. "The meeting will be held this Wednesday."
"In fact, the date was agreed upon immediately after our conversation yesterday," Zelenskiy said. "The meeting will be held this Wednesday."
Zelensky also expressed his confidence that the meeting will help Ukraine in boosting its defense. The country was preparing for the meeting for few weeks. He also said that new support packages were being prepared including more air defense, artillery, and long-range weapons.
Zelensky also expressed his confidence that the meeting will help Ukraine in boosting its defense. The country was preparing for the meeting for few weeks. He also said that new support packages were being prepared including more air defense, artillery, and long-range weapons.
Lungescu also added that the meeting would address the operation of a corridor for grain exports and take place at the ambassador-level. THe council's inauguration meeting, at NATO's summit in Vilnius, was also attended by heads of state or government.
Lungescu also added that the meeting would address the operation of a corridor for grain exports and take place at the ambassador-level. THe council's inauguration meeting, at NATO's summit in Vilnius, was also attended by heads of state or government.
On July 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a discussion with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg abiut the ‘unblocking’ of the Black sea corridor. Recently, Russia stepped out from the deal, which ensured safe passage of ships for grain export.
On July 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a discussion with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg abiut the ‘unblocking’ of the Black sea corridor. Recently, Russia stepped out from the deal, which ensured safe passage of ships for grain export.
"Had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg. We discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Vilnius summit and further actions regarding the integration of Ukraine into @NATO. We shared assessments of the current situation in the Black Sea and the risks it poses for global food security.
"Had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg. We discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Vilnius summit and further actions regarding the integration of Ukraine into @NATO. We shared assessments of the current situation in the Black Sea and the risks it poses for global food security.
We also identified with Mr. Stoltenberg the priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor," tweeted Zelensky on Saturday.
We also identified with Mr. Stoltenberg the priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor," tweeted Zelensky on Saturday.
Few days ago, Russian forces launched a strike on Ukraine's historic port of Odesa with missiles. The attack killed one person and damaged an ORthodox cathedral. Immediately after the attack, Zelensky vowed for retaliation as the attack targetted peaceful cities, residential buildings, and even sacred catherdral.
Few days ago, Russian forces launched a strike on Ukraine's historic port of Odesa with missiles. The attack killed one person and damaged an ORthodox cathedral. Immediately after the attack, Zelensky vowed for retaliation as the attack targetted peaceful cities, residential buildings, and even sacred catherdral.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.