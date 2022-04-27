As the world grapples with new variants of coronavirus, one of the top US health economists Dr Eric Fegl-Ding has practically explained how to prevent mass infection and hospitalisation. Dr Eric, who is also the Chief of the Covid Task Force at the New England Complex Systems Institute, has said that unvaccinated people can cause a spike in infection count as ‘natural immunity’ will remain ineffective against future Covid variants.

