‘Nature has been my sanctuary’: Kate Middleton's spring-themed nature video on hope and healing and after cancer fight

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, unveiled a new video series titled Mother Nature on Monday, offering a serene look at the changing seasons across the UK while highlighting the therapeutic power of the natural world. Timed to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week, the initiative reflects Kate’s ongoing commitment to mental wellbeing and the environment.

The first installment, themed Spring, was filmed during her and Prince William’s recent visit to the Isle of Mull—coinciding with their wedding anniversary. The three-minute video was shared across Kate’s official social media accounts.

“Nature has been my sanctuary” Narrated by the Princess herself, the video blends sweeping shots of the British landscape with a personal reflection on her connection to nature—particularly over the past year, as she underwent cancer treatment.

“Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary,” said Kate, 43. “The natural world's capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations.”

She added, “It is through nature, that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience.”

A message of renewal Focusing on the theme of springtime, Kate offered a hopeful message: “Spring is a season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings. From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation, and positive, hopeful change.”

She concluded with a stirring call to reconnect with the world around us: “Just as nature revives and renews so too can we. Let us reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts.”

“Let’s make the most of it together” The video closed with Kate saying, “Spring is here, so let’s make the most of it together.” The post was signed off simply with the letter “C.”

An accompanying statement read:

"As we confront the challenges of an increasingly complex and digital world, the importance of the connection between humanity and nature takes on even more significance.

The Mother Nature series is a reminder and reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience. It is a tribute to the lessons we can learn from nature, helping us to foster our own growth, strengthen our bonds with the world around us and each other."

Four-part seasonal series The Mother Nature project will likely include three more episodes themed around summer, autumn, and winter. It aims to be both a visual celebration of Britain's natural landscape and a reminder of the emotional support nature offers during difficult times.

The debut video features lush scenes of British flora, dramatic coastlines, and the gradual transition from winter to spring—echoing Kate’s journey of healing and her renewed public presence.